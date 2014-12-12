Dec 12 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Consults on complaints handling improvements
* Financial services firms will no longer be able to use
premium rate telephone numbers for customers as part of a series
of proposals
* Is now proposing to extend period during which complaints
can be resolved without need for a formal letter
* In addition, complainants will be able to refer all cases
to ombudsman service immediately after receiving firm's response
* Proposes to improve transparency by requiring firms to
report all complaints to FCA, not just those where final
response letters are issued