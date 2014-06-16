REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
June 16 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Financial Conduct Authority fines Credit Suisse and Yorkshire Building Society for financial promotions failures
* If CSI's processes had included such a review, this may have resulted in problems with product brochure being remedied earlier (corrects source to FCA not Credit Suisse)
* CSI was fined £2,398,100 and YBS's fine was £1,429,000.
* CSI and YBS knew that chances of receiving maximum return were close to zero but they nevertheless highlighted this as a key promotional feature of product. This was unacceptable."
* Today's fines are first time that FCA has taken action against both manufacturer of a product and its distributor simultaneously.
* Both firms agreed to settle at an early stage of FCA's investigation and therefore received a 30 pct settlement discount
* Maximum return figure was given undue prominence in both CSI's product brochures for cliquet product
* FCA found that CSI failed to have a procedure in place for a complete review of their long running promotions on a periodic basis
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.