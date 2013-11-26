BRIEF-Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
Nov 26 (Reuters) - * FCA fines SEI Investments (Europe) limited 900,200 stg for client money breaches * FCA says SEI has committed a serious breach by failing to comply with client
money rules for over five years
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)
NEW YORK, March 27 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of 1.261 percent, the highest at an two-year auction since December, Treasury data showed.