LONDON, April 24 Britain's financial regulator
has fined the UK subsidiary of Swiss private banking group EFG
International 4.2 million pounds ($6.4 million) for
failing to establish effective anti-money laundering controls
for its wealthy customers.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said UK regulators
first became seriously concerned about procedures at EFG Private
Bank Ltd during a spot check on how UK banks were managing money
laundering risks in January 2011.
EFG is the third bank to be penalised in the UK over money
laundering controls after Coutts, the exclusive private bank
owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, was fined 8.75 million
pounds and Swiss-owned Habib Bank AG Zurich was fined more than
half a million pounds in 2012.
Seventeen EFG customer files, that had been opened between
December 2007 and January 2011, highlighted "significant money
laundering risks" but showed insufficient records of how the
bank's senior management mitigated those risks, the FCA said.
Of those files, 13 related to allegations of criminal
activity or showed that the customer had been charged with
criminal offences, including corruption and money laundering.
One of EFG's customers, according to its own due diligence,
acquired her wealth through her father, about whom there were
allegations of links with organised crime and murder, the FCA
said. Yet the bank provided scant information about how it was
ensuring the money was clean or that the risks were acceptable.
"Banks are the first line of defence to make sure that
proceeds of crime do not find their way into the UK," said FCA
enforcement and financial crime head, Tracey McDermott.
"In this case, while EFG's policies looked good on paper, in
practice it manifestly failed to ensure that it was addressing
its AML (anti-money laundering) risks."
The bank said it was disappointed that shortcomings had been
found between 2007 and 2011, but that it had taken remedial
action to ensure its systems and controls were robust. It said
the fine would not impact reported profits this year.
EFG fully cooperated with the investigation, qualifying for
a 30 percent discount on a fine that would otherwise have been
set at 6 million pounds.
The FCA took over as the new regulator from the now-defunct
Financial Services Authority (FSA) at the beginning of this
month.