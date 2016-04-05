April 5 The UK's financial watchdog said its annual funding requirement had increased by 7.8 percent due to the inclusion of consumer credit in its operating costs for the first time.

The Financial Conduct Authority said its funding requirement for 2016/2017 will be 519.3 million pounds ($738.3 million).

The FCA said excluding consumer credit, its requirement had fallen by 7.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7033 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)