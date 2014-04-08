April 8 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) on Tuesday said there would be an independent inquiry into
how the financial watchdog last month pre-released plans for a
review of how life insurers handle some pensions and savings
clients.
The FCA named Simon Davis, a senior commercial litigation
partner at Clifford Chance, to head the inquiry, which would be
overseen by the financial watchdog's non-executive directors and
Chairman John Griffith-Jones. (link.reuters.com/cyv38v)
Britain's insurance industry, earlier in the day, called for
an independent inquiry into the pre-release of the FCA's plans.
The Association of British Insurers said in a letter to the FCA
that it had serious concerns about what appeared to have been
premature and selective disclosure.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)