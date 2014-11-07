(Refiles to remove repeated information in paragraph 4)
By Nishant Kumar
Nov 7 Former Moore Capital trader Julian Rifat
pleaded guilty on Friday to eight instances of insider dealing
in a high profile case brought by UK's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), the regulator said in a statement.
Rifat, the third person to plead guilty in the largest and
most complex insider dealing investigation by the FCA, was
accused of passing confidential and price-sensitive information
to an accomplice to his advantage.
The FCA said Rifat passed on inside information about eight
companies in 2009, including UK banking group Barclays,
German carmaker Volkswagen, Spanish power group
Iberdrola and German retailer Metro.
The dealings led to profits of more than 250,000 pounds
($395,500), the FCA statement said. It was not clear if Rifat
was the only beneficiary.
Rifat will be sentenced next year.
Earlier this year Graeme Shelley, a former broker at Novum
Securities, pleaded guilty to insider dealing with Rifat and
with another associate Paul Milsom, a former execution trader at
Legal and General.
Milsom last year became the first man to be jailed after
pleading guilty in the case.
($1 = 0.6321 British Pounds)
