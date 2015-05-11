LONDON May 11 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) has uncovered
shortcomings in the sales of premium finance for general
insurance following a review of more than 40 providers, the
watchdog said on Monday.
The review, which focused on the online sale of home and car
insurance by 13 insurers and 30 insurance intermediaries, showed
providers are not always giving customers clear information
about the different payment options available when buying
general insurance products.
Consumers would therefore struggle to compare the difference
between paying upfront or in instalments, the regulatory body
said.
The review also highlighted that firms acting as a credit
broker did not always disclose the name of the credit provider
or details of their relationship with the firm.
The FCA expects all firms to consider the findings of the
review and take action where necessary. It is also following up
with individual firms where it found specific examples of
failings and poor practice.
"Consumers should expect clear information about the payment
options available to them," Linda Woodall, acting director of
supervision at the FCA said.
"Regardless of whether people choose to pay upfront or in
instalments, it's important that they can see exactly what they
are signing up for and how much it costs so they can decide
whether they are getting a fair deal."
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise)