LONDON, July 9 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) is to investigate the sale of insurance with
products such as cars or holidays, exercising new powers to
boost competition.
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley will announce the study
of the market for so-called insurance add-ons at an industry
conference in London on Tuesday.
The FCA said the investigation will focus on whether sales
to consumers, who are often offered insurance against breakage
or loss immediately after buying a new product, offer value for
money.
After the loan insurance mis-selling scandal that came
during the Financial Services Authority's (FSA) watch and has so
far cost the industry nearly 9 billion pounds ($13.4 billion),
the newly formed FCA is reviewing sales practices in several
areas of the sector.
The FCA is examining areas including mobile phone
protection, claims handling and the pricing of automatic policy
renewals on home and motor insurance.
Unlike its predecessor, the FCA has the power to improve
competition and protect consumers by banning or changing
products.
"Our new competition duty is the single most significant
change in our objectives as a regulator," Wheatley will tell
delegates at the Association of British Insurers conference.
"It means that we don't just wait for problems before we try
to promote competition in the markets we regulate."