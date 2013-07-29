LONDON, July 29 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) is working closely with the London Metal
Exchange (LME) on the exchange's efforts to fix its metals
warehousing system, the FCA said on Monday.
The FCA comments follow a U.S. Senate Banking Committee
hearing last week in which commercial banks came under fire for
their multibillion-dollar commodity trading operations and
their control over oil pipelines, power plants and metals
warehouses.
"The FCA has been, and continues to be, closely engaged on
warehousing issues with the exchange and the various initiatives
it has put in place over recent years," a spokesman for the FCA,
which regulates the LME, said on Monday.
The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals also including copper and zinc, on July 1 proposed an
overhaul of the global warehousing system it oversees.
Its industrial clients blame the exchange for letting long
queues build up for material they have bought via the LME and
want to withdraw from warehouses in its network. Users can wait
for up to a year to get their material.
Big aluminum buyers represented by MillerCoors, the second
largest brewer in the U.S., told the U.S. hearing that the
banks' control of metal warehouses that are part of the LME
network drove up their costs by as much as $3 billion last year
by distorting supplies.
Tim Weiner, MillerCoors global risk manager, criticised
inaction by the LME over warehousing and a lack of regulation.
The LME previously "dismissed" Weiner's proposals to ease
wait times, he told the hearing last week, and U.S. and UK
regulators told him they were not certain about their authority
over warehousing.
The LME, as a recognised investment exchange like the London
Stock Exchange, is supervised and regulated by the FCA.
But while the FCA regulates the exchange and the futures
derivatives markets for commodities, it does not regulate the
physical market and it does not regulate the warehouse firms
themselves.
The FCA also does not deal with competition issues. That
rests with competition watchdog the Office of Fair Trading,
which would refer any suspected transgressions to the
competition commission.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Patrick Graham)