EDINBURGH, March 11 Britain's pensions market is entering unchartered territory where people can blow their savings in Las Vegas or fall prey to scams unless they get proper advice on alternative ways to use their pension pots, a top regulator said on Wednesday.

Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told a pensions conference that the industry would be entering "the great unknown" when reforms are introduced next month.

"Some savers, come 55, will invariably head to Las Vegas, buy fast cars or otherwise calculate how to run down their pension pots in days and months, rather than years," Wheatley said in the text of a speech to the conference.

Retirees will from April be able to spend their pension pots as they choose, rather than being obliged to buy an income-bearing annuity.

Wheatley said there was a possibility that the first round of pensioners to enjoy the new freedoms would be targeted by criminals.

"Scams and fraud, we know, tend to proliferate at the moment of maximum uncertainty," he said.

The pensions industry has faced criticism for not being prepared for the changes. The FCA recently published guidelines for the industry, which included warning customers about investment scams. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones; editing by Simon Jessop)