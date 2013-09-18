EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, Sept 18 British regulators may take action against two firms after uncovering potential breaches of new rules on offering inducements to financial advisers selling products.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday it had identified potential rule breaches in a review of the retail investment advice sector.
Britain launched a shake-up of how financial products are sold to retail investors at the start of 2013, banning commission based sales.
The FCA's review found some life insurance firms still have arrangements in place that could amount to sweeteners that give incentives to financial advisers selling products.
"The changes we made to the retail investment advice sector were designed to mark a step change in the way advice was given, said Clive Adamson, the FCA's director of supervision.
"The findings of this review reveal that the actions of some firms have the effect of undermining the objectives of the RDR (Retail Distribution Review)."
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.