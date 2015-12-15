LONDON Dec 15 Britain's financial regulator has
fined Threadneedle Asset Management 6 million pounds ($9
million) for control failures in its fixed income area,
providing inaccurate information to the watchdog and for failing
to promptly correct the inaccuracies.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday
deficiencies on the Emerging Markets Debt desk allowed a fund
manager to initiate, execute and book a $150 million trade
which, had it settled, could have caused a $110 million loss to
client funds.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Sinead Cruise)