LONDON Dec 15 Britain's financial services
industry regulator has fined Threadneedle Asset Management 6
million pounds ($9 million) for past control failures in its
fixed income area, providing inaccurate information to the
watchdog and for failing to promptly correct the inaccuracies.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday
deficiencies on the company's emerging markets debt desk allowed
a fund manager to initiate, execute and book a $150 million
trade which, had it settled, could have caused a $110 million
loss to client funds.
Threadneedle said it identified and stopped the trade and
reported it to the then FSA. The employee concerned was fired,
and a review of systems and processes followed.
The asset manager also said it was the intended victim of an
attempted fraudulent trade involving collusion between a
Threadneedle employee, an external broker and an entity
regulated by the Financial Services Authority, predecessor to
the FCA, in August 2011.
The regulator ordered Threadneedle to appoint an independent
monitor, known as a Skilled Person, to ensure that weaknesses in
its systems and controls were addressed. The subsequent overhaul
concluded around July 2013.
The FCA also found that a June 2011 assessment of
Threadneedle's front office operating controls did not fairly
reflect processes in place on its high yield and emerging market
debt desks. Almost 2 million pounds of the fine imposed on
Tuesday related to these shortcomings.
"We are confident the issues identified have been fully
addressed and are pleased to move forward and continue to focus
on delivering for our clients," Threadneedle said.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
