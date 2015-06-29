(Company clarifies in paragraph two that some of the additional vehicles are in service in Canada. Adds rics in paragraph 1)

NEW YORK, June 28 FCA US LLC , formerly Chrysler Group LLC, said on Sunday it was recalling a small number of new Chrysler sport utility vehicles that may have been equipped with improperly heat-treated suspension components.

FCA said it had advised around 65 U.S. owners of new Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs to stop driving their vehicles, and that around 7,690 additional vehicles are also subject to recall. A handful of those 7,690 vehicles are with owners in Canada, FCA said.

The company said the problem could lead to component breakage, rear-end instability and/or reduced braking power. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)