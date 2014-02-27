BRIEF-Kookmin Bank sells stake in Bank CenterCredit
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
LONDON Feb 27 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it has issued a warning notice to an individual for "significant failings" in relation to an interest rate benchmark.
In a statement, the FCA said that over a period of nearly two years, the individual, who was employed at a bank, took into account positions on their own trading book when making benchmark submissions, tried to influence other bankers' submissions and colluded with a trader at another bank, submitting quotes at his request. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Steve Slater)
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent