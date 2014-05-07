May 7 F&C Asset Management Plc :
* Scheme court order has now been delivered to registrar of
companies and, accordingly, scheme and acquisition have become
fully effective in accordance with their terms
* Scheme court made an order sanctioning scheme and
confirming capital reduction associated with scheme
* Consideration of 120 pence per scheme share to be paid to
scheme shareholders pursuant to scheme is expected to be
despatched or settled in crest by no later than 21 May 2014
