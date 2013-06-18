(Adds company statement)
VIENNA, June 18 Alpine, the Austrian unit of
Spanish construction group FCC, failed to strike a deal
with creditors to reorganise its debt and said on Tuesday that
insolvency proceedings were "imminent."
"Efforts to reach an out-of-court settlement for the
restructuring of Alpine group have, contrary to expectations and
despite significant support by financing partners and intensive
efforts by the shareholder, not been successful and thus been
terminated," Austria's second-biggest construction group said.
It said in a statement that management was preparing to file
soon for reorganisation. "Due to these developments, insolvency
proceedings of Alpine Holding GmbH are imminent."
It said experts had drawn up plans to save part of the
group. "This concept shall be assessed and implemented in the
next weeks by the competent administrators."
Alpine employs around 15,000 staff, half of them in Austria,
and had 2012 output volume of around 3.2 billion euros.
The news came just hours after Chief Executive Arnold
Schiefer said Alpine expected to clinch a second deal with
creditors within three weeks.
Alpine lost 450 million euros ($600 million) last year as it
began to pull out of unprofitable projects abroad and took big
writedowns.
Parent FCC was already under pressure to sell billions of
euros of assets due to Spain's economic crisis.
