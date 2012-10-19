* FCC says divestment options include Alpine Energie
* Lenders support Alpine pending detailed examination
* Alpine to concentrate on core Austrian, German markets
(Adds Alpine comment, details, background)
MADRID/VIENNA, Oct 19 Spanish builder FCC
may sell the energy business of its struggling
Austria-based subsidiary Alpine, an FCC spokesman said on
Friday.
Austria's Wiener Zeitung had reported that Alpine Energie,
which makes energy equipment, would be put up for sale. The
Germany-based energy unit has turnover of 485 million euros
($635 million) and around 2,500 employees.
A spokesman for Alpine confirmed that the sale of assets was
an option under consideration as part of a future plan for the
company.
Alpine's chief executive quit this week after the building
firm issued a profit warning. This followed a report in Austrian
magazine Profil that the company faced an imminent liquidity
problem.
Alpine said on Thursday that its lenders, which include
Erste Bank and Unicredit Bank Austria, had
assured the company of their support, pending a detailed
examination of its financial situation.
A source with knowledge of the situation said: "They have
agreed to carry out a divestment plan as part of their
commitment with the banks to reduce debt. This could include
Alpine Energie or other assets."
Europe's builders are struggling as government austerity
programmes put construction plans on hold. Poland, in
particular, is suffering from a slump after a European
Union-funded road-building bonanza for the Euro 2012 soccer
championship co-hosted by Poland.
Alpine is active in more than 30 countries and does much of
its business in central, eastern and southern Europe.
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Paul Day and Jane Merriman)