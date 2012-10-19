* FCC says divestment options include Alpine Energie

* Alpine lost 87 mln euros in first three quarters -co-CEO

* Lenders support Alpine pending detailed examination

* Alpine to concentrate on core Austrian, German markets (Adds newspaper interview with Alpine official)

MADRID/VIENNA, Oct 19 Spanish builder FCC's Austrian-based subsidiary Alpine is looking to sell assets to help cut debt and get its finances back on a more solid footing, officials said on Friday.

Alpine's co-chief executive told a newspaper that units could also be divested to help raise money and calm lenders, which he said lost a preliminary 87 million euros ($113 million) in the first three quarters of the year.

Enrique Sanz told Der Standard the group was considering the sale of Alpine Energy, GPS Underground Engineering and Hazet Bau.

"These are solid companies that assure our financial strength. That will bring in significant money even if I cannot give you a number," he was quoted as saying.

Germany-based Alpine Energie, which makes energy equipment, has turnover of 485 million euros and around 2,500 employees.

An FCC spokesman said the group was considering the sale of Alpine Energy. A spokesman for Alpine also confirmed that the sale of assets was an option under consideration.

Alpine's chief executive quit this week after the building firm issued a profit warning. This followed a report in Austrian magazine Profil that the company faced an imminent liquidity problem.

Sanz told Der Standard that the situation was serious but under control. "Alpine is in business. This is a clear message and reality. Alpine is not dead," he said.

Alpine said on Thursday that its lenders, which include Erste Bank and Unicredit Bank Austria, had assured the company of their support, pending a detailed examination of its financial situation.

A source with knowledge of the situation said: "They have agreed to carry out a divestment plan as part of their commitment with the banks to reduce debt. This could include Alpine Energie or other assets."

Europe's builders are struggling as government austerity programmes put construction plans on hold. Poland, in particular, is suffering from a slump after a European Union-funded road-building bonanza for the Euro 2012 soccer championship co-hosted by Poland.

Alpine is active in more than 30 countries and does much of its business in central, eastern and southern Europe. ($1=0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mike Nesbit)