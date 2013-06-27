BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
VIENNA, June 27 Alpine Holding GbmH, the Austrian unit of Spanish construction group FCC, said it would file for bankruptcy on Friday.
"The management of Alpine Holding GmbH informed the supervisory board today that Alpine Holding GmbH will file for bankruptcy at Handelsgericht Wien (the Vienna commercial court) tomorrow, June 28, 2013," the company said in a statement.
Its main operating unit, Alpine Bau, Austria's second-biggest construction company, filed last week for insolvency.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird)
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America