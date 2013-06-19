VIENNA, June 19 Alpine Bau, the insolvent Austrian construction unit of Spanish group FCC, has liabilities of up to 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion), Austrian creditor agency KSV said on Wednesday.

That could make the insolvency Austria's largest in the last 60 years, according to KSV's figures.

A spokesman for rival creditor agency AKV confirmed the figure and said the assets of Alpine Bau, which employs about 6,500 people, were 661 million euros.

Austria's finance ministry said it was not yet clear how much of the 150 million euros of state guarantees it had made to Alpine would be needed, saying this depended on the payout quota that creditors will receive. The group's creditors include Bank Austria and Erste Group. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)