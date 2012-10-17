(Adds FCC confirmation, details)

VIENNA/MADRID Oct 17 Spanish builder FCC replaced the head of its central and eastern European unit, Alpine, on Wednesday, three days after the Austria-based unit warned on profits.

FCC said the move to replace Johannes Dotter with Alejandro Tuya, a manager at FCC and Alpine, would strengthen its business plan for the region announced some months ago.

Alpine, which operates in more than 30 countries, this month rejected a report in Austria's Profil magazine that it faced a cash crunch, which Profil said was based on an internal management document presented to FCC.

Four days later, it said the development of some projects meant it would make a large 2012 loss, and added that it was discussing with its owner measures to restore a sound financial situation.

FCC said on Wednesday it would concentrate Alpine's central European activities on Austria and Germany and that any international expansion was likely to be through its own construction unit.

"Among other issues, the business plan launched by the Central European subsidiary addresses the economic and financial developments of their different projects which include possible adjustments and hedging risks properly identified," it said.

FCC said Tuya would run the business alone until a replacement for Dotter could be identified, and added that the decision to leave the company had been Dotter's own.

Dotter took over as chief executive of Alpine in January.