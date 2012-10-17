(Adds FCC confirmation, details)
VIENNA/MADRID Oct 17 Spanish builder FCC
replaced the head of its central and eastern European
unit, Alpine, on Wednesday, three days after the Austria-based
unit warned on profits.
FCC said the move to replace Johannes Dotter with Alejandro
Tuya, a manager at FCC and Alpine, would strengthen its business
plan for the region announced some months ago.
Alpine, which operates in more than 30 countries, this month
rejected a report in Austria's Profil magazine that it faced a
cash crunch, which Profil said was based on an internal
management document presented to FCC.
Four days later, it said the development of some projects
meant it would make a large 2012 loss, and added that it was
discussing with its owner measures to restore a sound financial
situation.
FCC said on Wednesday it would concentrate Alpine's central
European activities on Austria and Germany and that any
international expansion was likely to be through its own
construction unit.
"Among other issues, the business plan launched by the
Central European subsidiary addresses the economic and financial
developments of their different projects which include possible
adjustments and hedging risks properly identified," it said.
FCC said Tuya would run the business alone until a
replacement for Dotter could be identified, and added that the
decision to leave the company had been Dotter's own.
Dotter took over as chief executive of Alpine in January.
