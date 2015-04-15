NEW YORK, April 15 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is "on track" to hold the broadcast TV spectrum incentive auction in early 2016, Chairman Tom Wheeler said on Wednesday.

The FCC will begin accepting auction applications in fall 2015, Wheeler said while speaking at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas.

Talking about the recent series of lawsuits challenging the regulator's new Internet rules, the FCC is hopeful that the court will dispose of petitions seeking to overturn net neutrality rules, Wheeler added. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Alden Bentley)