NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. regulators on Friday
voted to open a new swath of airwaves, now controlled by the
government, for commercial use by tech and telecom companies
such as Verizon and Google as they seek to satisfy growing the
data demands of new wireless devices.
The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to
create a new process to allow companies free access to the
frequencies in the 3.5 gigahertz band, which can carry heavy
data across short distances.
