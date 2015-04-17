(Corrects spelling error in headline)

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. regulators on Friday voted to open a new swath of airwaves, now controlled by the government, for commercial use by tech and telecom companies such as Verizon and Google as they seek to satisfy growing the data demands of new wireless devices.

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to create a new process to allow companies free access to the frequencies in the 3.5 gigahertz band, which can carry heavy data across short distances. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)