WASHINGTON, July 14 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission's chairman said on Thursday he will
not propose new rules on negotiations between broadcasters and
pay-TV providers over retransmission rights.
In recent years, there have been a number of fights that
have led to temporary blackouts of some channels on cable or
satellite providers - including an ongoing dispute between DISH
Network Corp and Tribune Media Co.
FCC chairman Tom Wheeler said in a blog post that "it is
clear that more rules in this area are not what we need at this
point."
Congress told the FCC in 2014 to look at its rules governing
good-faith negotiations for retransmission consent. The FCC has
a two-part framework to determine whether broadcasters and pay
TV providers are negotiating in good faith.
Wheeler said what is not needed is "more rules, but for both
sides in retransmission consent negotiations to take seriously
their responsibility to consumers, who expect to watch their
preferred broadcast programming without interruption and to
receive the subscription TV service for which they pay."
The National Association of Broadcasters praised Wheeler for
deciding no new rules are needed. "Broadcasters remain fully
committed to reaching agreements with pay TV companies in good
faith," said Dennis Wharton, a spokesman for the group.
Wheeler cited the dispute between DISH and Tribune as an
example of the FCC's engagement in the issue.
Last month, Tribune chose to remove its television channels
from Dish Network systems across the United States. Dish said
its customers lost access to 42 local channels in 33 markets
across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Its viewers also
lost access to cable channel WGN America.
Dish has said Tribune is demanding an unreasonable rate
increase and filed a lawsuit against Tribune, which Tribune
called frivolous.
Tribune said Dish refused to reach an agreement based on
"fair-market value" that Dish already pays other local station
groups.
Wheeler summoned both parties to Washington to negotiate
with staff. The FCC issued comprehensive information requests to
both sides to determine whether they were meeting their duty to
negotiate in good faith, Wheeler said. He said the FCC is
currently reviewing their responses.
In 2013, U.S. broadcaster CBS went dark for millions of Time
Warner Cable subscribers in the nation's two largest markets and
other cities after the cable operator and CBS Corp
failed to reach an agreement over fees. The blackout was
resolved after a month.
