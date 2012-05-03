* Trade group files motion to dismiss its court challenge
* Says still has concerns but petition no longer needed
* FCC modified rules in order adopted last month
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, May 3 The National Association of
Broadcasters said on Thursday it was dropping its court
challenge of rules that allow the unlicensed use of empty
airwaves between existing broadcast channels.
These airwaves, called "white spaces," allow signals to
travel faster, penetrate walls more easily and cover larger
geographical areas than the current spectrum used for WiFi.
Tech companies have lobbied to deploy a new, super WiFi
system using these airwaves, saying it would boost Internet
speeds in homes, businesses, schools and municipalities, help
bring broadband to rural areas and improve connectivity for
mobile devices.
Device makers such as Dell Inc and Nokia
also stand to profit from the Federal Communications
Commission's 2008 decision to approve the use of unlicensed
wireless devices in the idle white spaces.
Broadcasters feared using the spaces could interfere with
their channels and filed suit in 2009 with the U.S. Appeals
Court for the D.C. Circuit.
The court held that challenge in abeyance to give the agency
time to review petitions for reconsideration. The FCC completed
the process last month, adopting modified rules that addressed
concerns filed by wireless providers and other critics.
"NAB still has concerns related to possible interference to
broadcasting from unlicensed devices, but we felt this petition
was no longer necessary," said Dennis Wharton, NAB's executive
vice president of communications.
The trade group filed a motion on Thursday to dismiss its
petition for review.
"Assuming the court grants the motion, the last potential
legal obstacle to the use of this valuable unlicensed spectrum
will be removed and the innovations that are just beginning can
continue to proceed with new confidence," said Harold Feld,
legal director of public interest group Public Knowledge.
The Wireless Innovation Alliance - whose members include
Dell, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp - also
applauded the NAB's decision to withdraw the challenge.
"The coming wave of white space innovations in rural
broadband, WiFi offload, 'smart city' applications and
machine-to-machine communications, just to name a few, will
create jobs, spur investment and drive U.S. economic growth,"
the group said in a statement.
The FCC did not immediately provide comment.