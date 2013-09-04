WASHINGTON, Sept 4 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday threw out part of a federal rule against cable
television companies discriminating against independent networks
by putting their stations behind high pay barriers, but invited
a U.S. regulator to re-issue the regulation.
In 2011, the Federal Communications Commission, the top U.S.
telecommunications regulator, made it easier for independent
stations to file complaints about cable operators and said that
in some cases, it may order the cable operator not to retaliate
against the complaining company by, for example, dropping them.
Time Warner Cable Inc. filed a lawsuit, arguing that
the FCC violated its First Amendment rights to decide how it
carries independent networks. It also argued that the FCC acted
improperly by issuing the "standstill", or anti-retaliation
portion of the rule, outside the Administrative Procedure Act,
or APA, which is required for substantive regulations.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York
rejected the cable companies' free speech challenge to the
regulation. But it agreed that the anti-retaliation portion
should have been put out under the APA, and rejected it, while
acknowledging that the FCC will likely re-issue it.
Independent stations - the Tennis Channel is one of the most
vocal - have complained about being put in a premium cable tier
to avoid having their content compete with the cable provider's
own station.
Time Warner and the FCC did not have immediate comment.
The case is Time Warner Cable Inc and National Cable and
Telecommunications Commission v. Federal Communications
Commission. It is No. 11-4138(L) and 11-5152(Con)