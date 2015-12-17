MADRID Dec 17 The board of Spanish services and
construction company FCC approved a capital increase of
709.5 million euros ($766.6 million) on Thursday to pay down
debt and bolster the group's finances, the company said.
The core shareholders, Esther Koplowitz and Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim's holding company Inversora Carso group,
have pledged to fully subscribe their share of the capital
increase while Inversora Carso has committed to buy any
unsubscribed shares, FCC said in a statement.
FCC said 118.3 million new shares would be issued at a price
of 6 euros per share, above Thursday's closing price of 5.564
euros.
FCC said it would use proceeds from the capital increase to
buy back its so-called "Tranche B" debt at a discount and to
financially support its Cementos Portland unit.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Julien Toyer)