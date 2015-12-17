* Capital increase could pave way for bid by Slim
By Adrian Croft and Julien Toyer
MADRID, Dec 17 The board of Spain's FCC
approved a 709.5 million euro ($766.6 million) capital increase
on Thursday, the company said, in a move that may pave the way
for Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim to take control of the firm.
The proceeds will be used to pay down debt and to strengthen
the balance sheet of the debt-laden construction and services
company, which has struggled to reshape its business as Spain
emerges from a punishing economic downturn that caused a
construction slump and hit infrastructure spending.
FCC's shares have fallen more than 50 percent this year.
FCC said it would issue 118.3 million new shares priced at 6
euros per share, above Thursday's closing price of 5.564 euros.
The core shareholders, Esther Koplowitz and Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim's holding company Inversora Carso group
, have pledged to fully subscribe their share of
the capital increase and Inversora Carso has committed to buy
any unsubscribed shares, FCC said in a statement.
Slim became FCC's largest shareholder with a 25.6 percent
stake last year after buying more than 50 percent of a previous
$1.3 billion rights issue in a deal with Koplowitz, daughter of
the company's founder, who has a 22.5 percent stake.
The new rights issue could push Slim's company above the 30
percent threshold that would require him to launch a full bid
for FCC under Spanish takeover rules.
The six euro a share price of the capital increase, higher
than the 5.564 euros closing price on Thursday, could be an
indication of the price at which Slim could pitch a takeover
offer, a source familiar with the company's situation said.
FCC said it would use proceeds from the capital increase to
buy back its so-called "Tranche B" debt at a discount and to
financially support its Cementos Portland unit.
In a bid to put the group on a firmer footing, Slim's
Mexican colleague Carlos Jarque was appointed as the new chief
executive in August. Talks were also opened with creditors to
refinance the "Tranche B" debt that the company has said it
wants to cancel to give it a more efficient capital structure.
FCC said it intended to subscribe to a capital increase at
property firm Realia, indicating that part of the
proceeds of the capital increase would be used for this purpose.
Realia is controlled by Slim through FCC's 37 percent stake
and a 25 percent stake bought in March by his own property group
Inmobiliaria Carso.
FCC posted a net loss of 13.6 million euros in the nine
months to September, hit by a weak performance in its domestic
market that offset growth in its foreign business. Core profit
(EBITDA) rose 2 percent on the period to 593.4 million euros.
