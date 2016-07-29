MADRID, July 29 Spanish building and services
company FCC, majority-owned by Mexican magnate Carlos
Slim, said on Friday it had asked the stock market regulator to
take cement unit Cementos Portland Valderrivas
private.
FCC already owns 77.9 percent of Cementos Portland. The move
is the latest by Slim to build a conglomerate in building,
cement and environmental services, like waste disposal, through
FCC.
Slim made a takeover offer in March for FCC and currently
owns 61 percent of the company. FCC said in May it would pay 6
euros per share for Cementos Portland stock it did not already
own.
