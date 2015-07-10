* CEO Juan Bejar to leave post before year-end
* FCC needs fresh strategy to shave debt and grow
* May make new rights issue to cut debt costs
(Adds financial details, quotes, shares)
By Carlos Ruano and Robert Hetz
MADRID, July 10 Spanish builder FCC's
CEO Juan Bejar has told the firm he plans to leave before the
end of the year, a source familiar with the matter said, a move
that would see top shareholder Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
tightening his grip on the company.
The departure of Bejar, a well-known executive in the
industry who was appointed in 2013, could take place after
summer and would pave the way for another potential rights issue
as well as a strategy change, the source also said.
FCC declined to comment.
The construction and services firm is struggling to boost
profitability and cut a costly debt pile, even after Slim took a
25 percent stake when he bought the lion's share of a 1 billion
euro ($1.1 billion) rights issue in December last year.
FCC is one of the worst performers on Spain's blue chip
index and has lost a quarter of its stock value since the
December rights issue, with uncertainty over Bejar's intentions
since the arrival of Slim hanging over its shares.
Sources said Bejar, whose contract includes an around 10
million euro severance payment if control of the builder changed
hands, was ready to step down last December but creditor banks
insisted he should stay a while longer.
On Friday, FCC shares gained 1.3 percent to 8.956 euros
each, underperforming a 2.12 percent rise on the Spanish index
.
"The market is now expecting Bejar's departure and until
that happens it seems hard to make serious strategic decisions,"
the source said.
Slim cannot own more than 30 percent of FCC without
launching a full takeover bid. If the company wants to raise
fresh cash, it will have to convince its other shareholders,
including U.S. billionaire Bill Gates, that there is a
turn-around strategy for its construction and real estate
business.
DEBT BURDEN
With 5 billion euros of debt and a debt to EBITDA ratio of
6.2 times at the end of 2014, the company has pledged to reduce
borrowings below 4 times EBITDA (earnings before interest,
taxes, deprecation and amortisation).
But analysts said this would require shaving 1.5 billion
euros off its debt or boosting EBITDA by 50 percent, both
difficult tasks in a weak Spanish construction sector that has
triggered seven years of declining revenues for the builder.
A debt refinancing plan would put the company in a better
financial position to expand in higher growth markets in Latin
America, particularly with the help of Slim, who is ranked by
Forbes as the world's second richest man, they also said.
Options include a bond issue or even a fresh rights issue,
which sources said creditor banks have proposed as a condition
to refinance debt again and reduce high debt costs.
Under a hypothetical 500 million euro rights issue, Slim
would have to pay 125 million euros to retain his stake, while
the financially-stretched founding Koplowitz family would likely
see its holding reduced to 17 percent from 22.5 percent.
Slim made a big bet on the European telecoms market in 2012,
with purchases of stakes in Telekom Austria and Dutch
group KPN, but his track record in that sector so far
has been mixed.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
