BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
WASHINGTON Oct 11 Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable company, will pay a $2.3 million fine to resolve a federal investigation into whether the company wrongfully charged cable TV customers for services and equipment they never authorized.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had received numerous complaints from consumers alleging Comcast added charges to their bills for unordered services including premium channels, set-top boxes and digital video recorders.
Comcast is paying the largest civil penalty assessed from a cable operator by the FCC and will implement a five-year compliance plan, the FCC said. Comcast did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.