* U.S. appeals court grants Comcast stay request
* Comcast says court action will avert "irreversible harms"
* Tennis Channel contends court will uphold FCC's decision
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Comcast Corp will
not have to move the independent Tennis Channel to a tier in
line with competing sports networks until a pending court
challenge is concluded, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.
The Federal Communications Commission in July upheld an
administrative law judge's ruling that Comcast discriminated
against the Tennis Channel when it placed the network in a more
expensive viewing tier than Comcast's affiliated sports
networks.
Under the FCC order, Comcast would have had to move the
Tennis Channel within 45 days to a tier reaching the same number
of subscribers as the tier carrying Comcast's Golf Channel and
NBC Sports Network.
The Tennis Channel is owned by a group of private-equity
firms and former tennis stars.
Comcast asked a federal appeals court to reverse the FCC's
ruling, arguing the move violated the company's constitutional
rights and would result in millions of dollars in costs.
The top U.S. cable operator also filed an emergency motion
earlier in the month to stay the FCC's decision pending the
court's review, arguing that it would likely succeed on the
merits, and a stay would prevent "irreversible harms to Comcast"
while not injuring the Tennis Channel.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit granted the motion on Friday.
Comcast could have had to add the network to an additional
18 million households, incurring millions of dollars more in
programming costs that it will owe the Tennis Channel - an
expense likely to trickle down to Comcast subscribers.
Sena Fitzmaurice, Comcast's vice president of government
communications, said the stay will spare its customers needless
disruption.
The Tennis Channel said it was disappointed by the court's
action. "We believe that the FCC's decision was correct and that
the court will agree with the FCC when it considers the full
case," Tennis Channel spokesman Eric Abner said.
The FCC's ruling, decided in a 3-2 vote along party lines,
is the first time a cable network has prevailed over a cable
operator under the FCC's 1993 federal anti-discrimination
program carriage rules.
Republican Commissioners Robert McDowell and Ajit Pai, who
cited First Amendment concerns in their dissent from the FCC
ruling, said on Friday that they were pleased with the court's
decision.
A representative from FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's
office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.