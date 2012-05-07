By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Senate confirmed
President Barack Obama's picks to fill vacant seats at the
Federal Communications Commission, ending a months-long wait for
the nominees, who found themselves tangled in wireless startup
LightSquared's fight for survival.
The Senate on Monday unanimously approved Jessica
Rosenworcel, a Democrat, and Ajit Pai, a Republican, to serve as
commissioners and return the panel to its full five-member
strength.
Nominated in November and despite cruising through a Senate
Commerce Committee hearing with little criticism, their
confirmation was stalled by a hold placed by Senator Charles
Grassley.
Grassley blocked the nominees after the FCC refused to hand
over a copy of all communications between the agency and
stakeholders in hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared
[MOSAV.UL.
The agency has since proposed stripping LightSquared of
authority to use its satellite spectrum for a ground-based
wireless network due to interference with the Global Positioning
System used by airlines, the military and others. Certain
documents have also been made available, prompting Grassley to
lift his hold last week.
Rosenworcel, former senior communications counsel for the
Senate Commerce Committee, will fill the seat left vacant when
former FCC commissioner Michael Copps retired.
Pai will take the place of Meredith Attwell Baker, who left
the agency to join Comcast Corp as senior vice
president of government affairs for NBC Universal, only months
after the FCC and Justice Department approved Comcast's purchase
of a majority stake in NBC Universal from General Electric Co
.