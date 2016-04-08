April 8 The chairman of the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission is proposing to reform the estimated
$25 billion a year market for high-capacity data and voice
connections, known as special access lines, to businesses.
FCC chairman Tom Wheeler on Friday said he was proposing
barring some contractual practices by circuit-based systems that
make it harder for businesses to switch to other data carriers
like internet-based services as part of a new proposed
"regulatory framework."
Many businesses rely on the little-special-access lines to
transmit large amounts of data quickly, for instance connecting
banks to ATM machines or gas pump credit card readers.
The lines are used by offices, retailers, banks,
manufacturers, schools, hospitals and universities to move large
amounts of data. Mobile networks are also reliant on the use of
the lines for the backhaul of mobile traffic.
The services are profitable for large carriers, such as
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc. Smaller
carriers, such as Sprint Corp, have argued the
special-access market is uncompetitive.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)