WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler will unveil on Friday a scaled back proposal to reform the $40 billion a year business data services market.

Wheeler proposed a sweeping reform plan in April and now may seek a final vote as early as later this month. Many businesses rely on the little special access lines to transmit large amounts of data quickly, for instance connecting banks to ATM machines or gasoline pump credit card readers. The lines are used by offices, retailers, banks, manufacturers, schools and hospitals to move large amounts of data. The market is an important business for companies like AT&T Inc, CenturyLink and Verizon Communications Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)