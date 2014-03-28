(Adds details, background)

By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, March 28 Spanish builder and services company FCC will sign on Monday a 4.6 billion euros ($6.32 billion) refinancing deal with its bank creditors, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, one of the biggest such deals in Spain in recent years.

FCC, which had gained time from creditors to refinance billions of euros of debt due at the end of 2013, borrowed heavily during Spain's construction boom which ended five years ago and left indebted builders with sharply reduced income.

FCC said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it was nearing a final deal with creditors on the restructuring of its debt without giving any additional detail.

"The refinancing deal with banks is scheduled to be signed on Monday. As we speak, it is backed by 95 percent of the creditors," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The refinancing of the debt is a key step for FCC's return to health. The loss-making firm has laid off staff, sold assets and made writedowns on bad investments in a bid to clean up its balance sheet.

Under Spanish law, FCC can force through a refinancing once agreement is reached with at least 75 percent of creditors, but Chief Executive Juan Bejar has said he wanted to get as many of its 37 creditor banks as possible on board.

Up to 1.5 billion euros of the debt could be converted into equity under certain conditions under the restructuring conditions, El Pais reported, citing financial sources. FCC declined to comment on the report.

One senior Madrid-based banker said these sorts of deals were arrived at after a cash-flow analysis of the company.

"You project what the business is going to look like going forward and that will tell you the exact amount of debt the company can service. The balance between the projection of what debt can be serviced and the original amount of debt is usually want gets converted into equity," he said.

FCC had just under 6 billion euros of debt at end-2013, down 1.1 billion euros from end-2012. Around 2.1 billion euros of that was without recourse to the parent company and 3.9 billion was with recourse, that is, secured by collateral.

Meanwhile, operating cash flow at the company fell by over a third in 2013 to 765 million euros.

FCC income has fallen as Spanish public works spending plummets due to strict austerity programmes put in place by the government which is struggling to hit Europe-imposed budget targets.

Meanwhile unpaid bills from cash-strapped regional governments for services like rubbish collection and street-cleaning have piled up, totalling 600 million euros at the end of 2013. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros)