MADRID Oct 11 The main shareholder of FCC
- a vehicle controlled by former chairman Esther
Koplowitz - is open to reducing its majority stake in the
Spanish builder to 30 percent to seal a debt refinancing,
Spanish media reported on Saturday.
Koplowitz, whose family still runs the company, is racing to
refinance about 1 billion euros (1.26 billion US dollar) of debt
attached to B-1998, the vehicle which holds 50.1 percent of FCC.
After discussions with bank creditors, one option on the
table to secure a deal would be for Koplowitz to sell on
preferential subscription rights which fall to her as part of a
planned share sale by FCC to existing investors, El Economista
newspaper and Europa Press reported.
Selling those would reduce Koplowitz's holding in FCC once
the rights issue, aimed at reducing FCC's debts, goes ahead. It
would also help her raise funds to satisfy creditors involved in
the B-1998 refinancing.
FCC could not be reached for comment.
Sixty-one-year-old Koplowitz - who handed over chairmanship
of FCC to her daughter Esther Alcocer Koplowitz last year but is
still first vice chairman of the board - has been negotiating
with banks for months over B-1998's loans.
She lost one of her main sources of income for covering
interest payments when FCC stopped paying dividends in December
2012.
The B-1998 vehicle missed a debt payment in September. BBVA
and Bankia are the main creditors.
Koplowitz, whose father founded FCC, faces other headaches
related to B-1998's structure, as some small investors in that
vehicle also want out, Spanish media have reported.
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz,; Writing by Sarah White,; Editing by
Stephen Powell)