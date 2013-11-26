MADRID Nov 26 Spanish construction and services group FCC is to agree the sale of 51 percent of its energy unit to a fund within the next few days, newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, without citing its sources.

The energy division, which has debt of about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), has picked one of three funds that were interested in the business that has wind and solar assets, the Spanish financial daily said.

The deal could be completed before the year-end if the due-diligence is successfully completed.

FCC was not immediately available for comment.

FCC is working against the clock to refinance around 5 billion euros of debt with 37 creditor banks before the end of the year. The builder had net debt of 6.6 billion euros at end-September, down 510 million euros since the end of last year.

($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Mark Potter)