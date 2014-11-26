MADRID Nov 26 The main shareholder of Spain's
FCC has reached a deal with Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim to hand over its rights in a capital hike, El Confidencial
said, paving the way for the firm to raise 1 billion euros
($1.25 billion) to pay off debt.
The investment vehicle of Esther Koplowitz, daughter of the
founder, will see her share in the building and services company
fall to 23.5 percent from its current 50 percent, the online
newspaper said on Wednesday, citing sources close to multiple
ongoing talks.
FCC declined to comment. No-one at Esther Koplowitz's
investment vehicle, B-1998, was immediately available to
comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)