BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MADRID Dec 2 Spanish constructor FCC said on Tuesday minority shareholders Caixabank and Larranza will sell their indirect stakes, held in shareholder B-1998, in January.
The stakes will be sold back to the controlling shareholder B-1998, FCC said.
No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S