MADRID Dec 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
has acquired the subscription rights in Spanish builder FCC
from top shareholder Esther Koplowitz for 150 million
euros ($184.50 million), FCC said on Thursday.
Control Empresarial de Capitales, owned by Slim, bought
63.7 million preferential subscription rights from Koplowitz
investor vehicles B-1998 and Azate for 2.3553 euros per right,
FCC said.
Koplowitz will lose control over the building group as
Slim's Inmobiliaria Carso takes a 25.63 percent
stake in the company following a capital increase. Koplowitz
will see her stake reduced to 22.43 percent, from just above 50
percent now.
