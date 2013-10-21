MADRID Oct 21 U.S. software billionaire Bill
Gates has bought 6 percent of Spanish construction company FCC
for 113.5 million euros ($155 million), the company
said in a statement on Monday.
The move makes investment vehicles linked to the co-founder
and chairman of Microsoft Corp FCC's second largest
shareholder group behind the company's chairwoman, Ester
Koplowitz, one of Spain's wealthiest businesswomen and, like
Gates, a philanthropist.
The sale price was at Friday's closing price of 14.9 euros
per share, FCC said. The stock closed 5.4 percent higher on
Monday, outperforming a steady Spanish blue-chip index.
FCC was badly hurt by Spain's property and construction
crash, with shares losing around 80 percent of their value since
their 2007 peak at the height of the country's housing boom.
However, since the end of June, shares have doubled as
investors welcomed the company's moves to sell off assets to pay
down its debt, make writedowns on bad investments and win a
multibillion euro contract to build a metro in Riyadh in Saudi
Arabia.
($1 = 0.7312 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)