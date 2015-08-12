UPDATE 2-INC Research to buy inVentiv in latest contract medical research deal
* INC shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading (Adds details, background)
MADRID Aug 12 Spanish builder FCC on Wednesday said creditors of its infrastructure unit Globalvia had taken over the company, scuppering a deal struck in July to sell it to a Malaysian investment fund.
Creditors of Globalvia, which is co-owned by lender Bankia , had exercised their preferential right to buy its shares, FCC said in a statement to the stock market regulator.
Malasia Khazanah Nasional Berhad had been due to buy Globalvia for up to 420 million euros ($469.7 million), but the deal was conditional on Globalvia's bondholders, USS, OPTrust and PGGM giving their approval, FCC had said in July.
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.