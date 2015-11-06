MADRID Nov 6 Spanish infrastructure and services company FCC said on Friday it was analysing a number of options to strengthen its financial structure and was in talks with creditors to identify which would be the most appropriate.

Financial newspaper Expansion reported on Friday that the company was mulling a capital increase of up to 400 million euros ($434 million) in order to pay back a 450-million-euro loan for which it was also negotiating new terms. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)