MADRID Nov 7 Spanish building and services company FCC is to start negotiations with unions to cut more than 1,000 jobs in its domestic construction business, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

"A proposal will be made to unions in the middle of this month to cut more than 1,000 jobs," the source said.

Another source, in one of the unions, said FCC had arranged to meet with them on Nov. 15 to lay out the job-cutting plans, its second workforce reduction in domestic construction following 842 job cuts in April. FCC declined to comment.

The company has cut jobs and put assets up for sale in an attempt to curb losses and reduce its 6.7 billion euros ($9.1 billion) debt pile.

Spending on construction, both private and public, has plummeted in Spain during a five-year economic downturn. Public works spending in the first nine months of the year was down 11 percent to 6.5 billion euros, industry figures show. Last year was the lowest spend since records began.

FCC has also cut 260 jobs in other divisions such as services this year. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting By Jose Rodriguez; writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)