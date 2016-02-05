(Adds details and background)
By Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID Feb 5 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
paved the way for a takeover of Spanish builder and services
company FCC on Friday by agreeing with fellow major
shareholder Esther Koplowitz to remove a limit on their
holdings.
The two shareholders said they had signed an agreement
allowing them to take their stakes beyond 29.9 percent as long
as a planned capital increase took place before April 30.
A source told Reuters on Thursday that Slim was set to
launch a full takeover bid for FCC after the rights issue and
the only hurdle in the way was a shareholders' pact restricting
the size of their stakes.
Slim's holding company Inversora Carso, is
currently FCC's main shareholder with a 27.43 percent stake,
closely followed by Esther Koplowitz, whose father founded the
firm 70 years ago, with 22.44 percent.
But the 710 million euros ($795 million) cash call announced
in December, which Slim has committed to buy into and guarantee,
will likely push his stake above the 30 percent threshold that
would require him to launch a full bid under Spanish rules.
Slim and Koplowitz had signed a shareholders pact after the
Mexican bought into a previous rights issue at the end of 2014
forbidding either to hold more than 29.99 percent of the capital
for at least four years.
Slim bought his initial stake at an average price of 9.75
euros per share and would now likely offer around 7 euros in a
potential offer for the whole company, the price at which he
recently bought shares.
FCC shares rose around 5 percent to 7 euros.
It is unlikely that Slim will gain full ownership, however,
because most other shareholders are expected to buy into the
rights issue - priced at 6 euros - while a bid at 7 euros may
attract interest only from those who bought below that level.
But Slim's influence would rise in such a way that he would
de facto fully control the company, which has been struggling
with high debts and sluggish business since a property bubble
burst in Spain in 2007.
