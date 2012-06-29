* FCC in 2008 loosened cross-ownership rules in single
market
* Media groups challenged rules, argued FCC did not go far
enough to lift limits
* US appeals court a year ago upheld the FCC's position
By Jasmin Melvin and James Vicini
WASHINGTON, June 29 The Supreme Court on Friday
rejected challenges to the Federal Communication Commission's
U.S. media-ownership rules, longtime limits on cross-ownership
of a newspaper and a broadcast outlet in a single market
The justices refused to hear appeals by Media General Inc
, by broadcast and newspaper groups and by a
broadcasting trade group arguing that the Supreme Court should
reconsider past precedents that broadcast "scarcity" justified
the ownership restrictions under the Constitution's First
Amendment.
At issue before the Supreme Court was the FCC's loosening of
some of its rules in 2008. Media owners challenged the rules on
the grounds the FCC failed to go far enough to lift ownership
caps.
A U.S. appeals court based in Philadelphia a year ago left
most of the 2008 order intact, along with the FCC's authority to
preserve media competition. That was a setback for proponents of
fewer ownership restrictions, such as the National Association
of Broadcasters.
The association appealed to the Supreme Court. The FCC
opposed the appeal, saying the appeals court correctly upheld
the local television ownership rule implementing a long-standing
policy of limiting the number of licenses in a local market that
a single entity may own or control.
The FCC narrowly approved a loosening of its
three-decade-old restrictions on ownership of a newspaper and a
broadcast outlet in the 20 biggest U.S. cities.
A number of broadcast and newspaper groups separately
appealed to the Supreme Court. They included the Tribune Co,
News Corp's Fox television, Sinclair Broadcast Group
, Clear Channel Communications Inc and the Newspaper
Association of America.
They argued that the so-called "scarcity doctrine" involving
the broadcast industry dating back to a 1969 Supreme Court
decision should be overruled, invalidating the FCC's media
ownership rules.
The appellants said continued restriction on cross-ownership
in the same market is unconstitutional because it singled out
newspapers among all forms of mass communication for unequal
treatment.
Media General filed a separate Supreme Court appeal making
similar arguments.
The appeals court upheld the FCC's rules limiting the number
of television stations and radio stations a company can own in a
market, depending on market size and other factors.
Broadcasters argued that the competitive landscape has
vastly changed since the FCC ownership rules were adopted
decades ago, due to competition from cable and
satellite-delivered services.
The three appeals had been held by the Supreme Court,
pending its decision on the FCC's separate indecency crackdown
on broadcast profanity and nudity. The court ruled narrowly and
unanimously against the FCC on that issue June 21.
The justices did not reach the argument by the television
networks that the media landscape has changed dramatically over
the past 30 years and the court as a result should overturn its
1978 ruling upholding the FCC's power over broadcast indecency.
The Supreme Court denied the appeals on the media ownership
rules without any comment, leaving in place the appeals court
ruling for the FCC.
The Supreme Court cases are Media General v. FCC, No.
11-691, Tribune Co v. FCC, No. 11-696, and National Association
of Broadcasters v. FCC, No. 11-698.