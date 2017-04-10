WASHINGTON, April 10 The chairman of the federal
communications regulator said on Monday he was opposed to a plan
to allow passengers on commercial aircraft to use cell phones.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a
statement he was proposing the FCC end a 2013 plan that sought
to relax rules on mobile communications on planes.
"I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and
America’s flying public against the FCC’s ill-conceived 2013
plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes. ...
Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for
Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of
quiet at 30,000 feet.”
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)